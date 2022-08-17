A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky, right, appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November 2021 run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 2, 2022. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)