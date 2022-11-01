Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee

FILE - Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, against Morgan, a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Lee. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges against Morgan, who was accused of stealing from Lee, when a jury was deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal after two days of deliberations and a 2 1/2-week trial. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)