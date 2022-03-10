Ex-‘American Idol’ star charged in fatal crash still in jail

This photo provided by Spartanburg County Jail shows Caleb Andrew Kennedy. Kennedy, a country music singer who was a finalist on TV's “American Idol” is charged with drunken driving resulting in death, South Carolina authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. He is accused of driving his pickup truck onto a residence, killing a man who was inside a building on the property in Spartanburg County on Tuesday, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Spartanburg County Jail via AP)