"The Love Club" is getting some new members.
Corus Studios says it's expanding its franchise of made-for-TV movies with "The Love Club Moms."
The four interconnected films from Corus and the Nikki Ray Media Agency are set to premiere next year on the W Network and StackTV.
They'll follow a new slate of heroines as they balance motherhood and the quest for a happily-ever-after.
The new movies are directed by Alpha Nicky and Amy Force, and written by the screenwriter of the original series, Barbara Kymlicka.
Corus says the new films follow the success of "The Love Club," a set of interconnected made-for-TV movies about four friends who vow to be there for each other in times of romantic turmoil.
The original series found success in the United States on the Hallmark Channel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.