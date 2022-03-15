Comic screen star Patrick Huard named host of Quebec edition of 'LOL'

Montreal comedian and actor Patrick Huard is set to host the upcoming Quebec edition of a popular Amazon Prime Video's reality series. Titled "LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?," the new six-episode series will be shot in Montreal and will feature a yet to be named cast of popular French-speaking stand-ups and comedic actors. Huard is seen during the filming of the movie Bon Cop Bad Cop 2, Wednesday, June 15, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TORONTO - Montreal comedian and screen star Patrick Huard will host a Quebec edition of the reality series "LOL: Last One Laughing."

Prime Video's new six-episode competition "LOL: Qui rira le dernier?" will be shot in Montreal with a yet-to-be-named cast of francophone standups and comedic actors.

As the format goes, cast members have six hours to eliminate each other by trying to make rivals laugh first through whatever means necessary, whether that be pranks or improv.

An English Canadian edition hosted by actor Jay Baruchel launched last month with comics including Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Tom Green and Andrew Phung. The winner gets $100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The franchise began with the Japan's version "Documental" and includes versions in Mexico, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, India and Spain.

"LOL: Qui rira le dernier?" will premiere in 2022.

"You know that comedians revel in making people laugh, but what you probably don’t know is that they are often big fans of other comedians and it's torture for them not to laugh," Huard, known for the recent miniseries "Les Honorables" and 2006's "Bon Cop Bad Cop," said Tuesday in a release.

