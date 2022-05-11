‘Fiery’ Psaki ending tenure as a top White House messenger

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds up a binder as she speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2022. Psaki, whose last day on the job is Friday, has answered reporters' questions nearly every weekday of the almost 500 days that Biden has been in office. That makes her a top White House communicator and perhaps the administration's most public face, behind only the president and Vice President Kamala Harris. Her departure could complicate how Biden's message gets out at a critical time for him, at least in the short term. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)