3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Family and friends gather to remember Kole Sova, Dawson Brown and Richie Mays Jr. at the home of Jerry and Meeka Sova near Jackson, Mich., Sunday, July 18, 2021. The three young men, all recent Michigan Center High School graduates, were found dead likely from carbon monoxide exposure in a camper on July 17 at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway. (J. Scott Park/MLive.com/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)