CBC's upcoming lineup includes Indigenous investigative drama 'The Red'

Sarah Podemski poses in this undated handout photo. An Indigenous investigative drama starring Sarah Podemski and Sarah Gadon is among the new series in the CBC's upcoming lineup, which the public broadcaster says aims to represent a wider slate of voices and regions across country. The 2021-22 programming slate includes "The Red" from Vancouver-based Metis creator and writer Marie Clements, who is also an award-winning filmmaker, playwright, producer and actor. Podemski and Gadon also executive produce the one-hour drama, which is inspired by real crimes and will debut sometime next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC