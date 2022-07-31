Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed

FILE - Volker Waldmann, right, and Jim Fitton, center, are handcuffed as they walk to a courtroom escorted by police arriving to court in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 22, 2022. A retired British geologist jailed in Iraq for antiquities smuggling has been freed and has left the country, his family said Sunday, July 31, 2022. Jim Fitton, 66, was sentenced last month to 15 years in an Iraqi prison. A Baghdad appeals court overturned the conviction and last week ordered his release. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)