Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76

FILE - Comedian Gallagher smashes strawberry syrup and flour at the end of his performance at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa on In this Nov. 18, 2006. Gallagher, the smash-’em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., after a brief illness. He was 76. (Jeremy Portje/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)