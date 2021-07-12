Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

FILE - Pierre McGuire broadcasts during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals in Boston, in this Saturday, April 8, 2017, file photo. Longtime television analyst Pierre McGuire is returning to an NHL front office as senior vice president of player development for the Ottawa Senators. The club announced McGuire's appointment Monday morning, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)