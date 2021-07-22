Obama-Springsteen book 'Renegades' coming in October

In this image provided by Rob DeMartin, former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen pose for a photo. There’s a new chapter in the friendship between Barack and the Boss. “Renegades: Born in the USA” is a bound edition of the popular “Renegades” podcast featuring conversations on everything from fame to cars to the country itself between Obama and Springsteen. The book is scheduled to come out Oct. 26, 2021. (Rob DeMartin via AP)