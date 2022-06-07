'Unburnable' copy of Handmaid's Tale auctioned for $130,000

FILE - Author Margaret Atwood attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. On Monday night, during PEN America’s annual gala, Atwood and Penguin Random House announced that a one-off, unburnable edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” would be auctioned through Sotheby’s New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)