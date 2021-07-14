Harry Styles planning U.S. tour this fall for 'Fine Line'

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. “Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)