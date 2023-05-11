Jacklyn Zeman, veteran 'General Hospital' cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, has died

FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to a patient in an ambulance during a taping of 'GH's' first prime-time special in Los Angeles, on Nov. 20, 1996. Zeman, who played the character for 45 years on the ABC soap opera, has died at 70. Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)