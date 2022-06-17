Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in 'Lightyear'

FILE - Character Buzz Lightyear stands near the entrance to the Aliens Swirling Saucers ride at Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 23, 2018. Malaysia's film censors said Friday, June 17, 2022, that it was Disney's decision to ax the animated film “Lightyear” from the country's cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)