Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Bell is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, July 12, 2021 in Cleveland to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his concerts in 2017 when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)