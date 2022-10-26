Mexican-born filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out

Jorge Xolalpa, a 33-year-old movie director from Mexico checks a shot on a monitor during the filming of his latest movie "Union Station" at "Trunks" gay sports bar in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Xolalpa is mired in a years-long battle over whether he can keep working legally in the United States. He is among hundreds of thousands of people waiting to learn if the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals will be allowed to continue. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)