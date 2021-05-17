Yes, broadcaster Marv Albert retiring after NBA East finals

FILE - Marv Albert talks about his return to national television as a part of Turner Sports to call NBA games on the TNT cable network during an interview at New York's Madison Square Garden, in this Monday, Feb. 15, 1999, file photo. Marv Albert plans to retire following the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career that has spanned nearly 60 years. “There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday, May 17, 2021, by Turner Sports. (AP Photo/Lynsey Addario, File)