Teen accused in death of transgender woman from documentary

In this family photo provided by sister Kilya Williams, Koko Da Doll, a subject of the documentary "Kokomo City," about the lives of transgender Black women, poses for a picture on vacation near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sept. 24, 2022. Koko was shot dead in Atlanta, late Wednesday, April 19, 2023, family members say. Atlanta police say they are investigating the shooting and that it could be classified as a hate crime. (Kilya Williams via AP)