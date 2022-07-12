Iran arrests 3rd outspoken filmmaker in escalating crackdown

FILE - Iranian film director Jafar Panahi reacts as he attends the 56th Berlin Film Festival 'Berlinale' in Berlin, Feb. 17, 2006. Iranian authorities have arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, media reported on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country's celebrated cinema industry. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File)