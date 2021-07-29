3 New Orleans clubs require vaccination, negative COVID test

FILE - The Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans is shown in this Feb. 13, 2006, file photo. Three New Orleans music venues are going to require proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test to get in the club. The clubs _ Tipitina's, the Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a. _ made the announcement late Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in a news release. The new rule will go into effect for performances at the venues this Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)