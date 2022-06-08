Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court in New York, as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Feb. 21, 2020. British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement “charges have been authorized” against Weinstein, 70, following a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police in its investigation. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)