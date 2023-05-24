Climate activists tell Vatican court they never intended to hurt ancient statue in glue protest

Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) activists Ester Goffi, fourth from left, and Guido Viero, fifth from left, arrive at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, where they are on trial for having staged a protest in August inside the Vatican Museums during which they glued their hands to the base of one of the ancient sculpture, the Laocoon, and face up to three years and 3,000 euros in fines, according to Ultima Generazione. Authorities raided 15 properties across Germany on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 and seized assets in an investigation into the financing of protests by the Last Generation climate activist group, prosecutors said. Banners and placards in Italian urge not to criminalize pacific demonstrators and one reads " We don't pay for fossil fuels" and (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)