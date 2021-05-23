Eurovision: Italian winner will take voluntary drug test

From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio, of Italian band Maneskin, pose for photographers upon their arrival at Rome's Fiumicino airport, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The glam rock band who got their start busking on Rome's main shopping drag won the Eurovision Song Contest Saturday and brought next year's competition back to the place where Europe's song contests began. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)