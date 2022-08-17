UK man in court over threat to 'kill queen' with crossbow

Journalists film a prison van moving into Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A 20-year-old man has been charged with intending to injure or alarm The Queen under the Treason Act following an incident on Christmas Day 2021 at Windsor Castle. Jaswant Singh Chail was charged with an offence under section two of the Treason Act 1842 - last used more than 40 years ago - which is 'discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty'. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)