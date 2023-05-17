Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion, reacts as his sentence is handed down at the Broward County Courthouse, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Allen was sentenced to an additional two years in prison and 15 years probation. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)