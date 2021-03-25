'Hello, friends': Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports

FILE - Announcer Jim Nantz is seen after NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of “Hello friends” will continue to be heard on CBS for many years to come. Nantz and CBS Sports reached agreement on a new deal Thursday, March 25, 2021. The deal was first reported by the “Sports Business Journal”(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, file)