Greece to allow pets into more than 120 archaeological sites

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, women wearing face masks walk with their dogs at Areopagus hill, in front of ancient Acropolis hill, as a rainbow is seen in the cloudy Athenian sky. Greece's culture ministry announced on Thursday, April 27, 2023, that pets will soon be allowed into more than 120 archaeological sites across the country, although not in some of the top tourist draws such as the Acropolis in Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)