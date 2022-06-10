Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Award nominations. Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner said he’s suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome in video he posed Friday, June 10, 2022 on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)