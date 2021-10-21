Bernard Haitink, renowned Dutch conductor, dies at 92

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2009 file photo, Principle Conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the Brahms Symphony No. One in Boston. Bernard Haitink, a Dutch conductor of refinement and grace who led the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for 27 years and held leadership positions in London, Chicago and Boston, died at his home in London on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, his management agency announced. He was 92. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)