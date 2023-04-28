Italy returns ancient stele, illegally exported, to Turkey

This picture made available by the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage on Friday, April 28, 2023, shows a funerary stele, conventionally referred to as "Bride of the Desert" and illegally excavated in the ancient Roman archaelogical site of Zeugma in eastern Turkey. The stele had been illicitly exported from Turkey and Italian Carabinieri sized it in a private house near Florence in central Italy. (Carabinieri via AP)