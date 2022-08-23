Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

Serena Williams appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears at a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in London on June 3, 2022. The first episode of “Archetypes,” a podcast by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, features a discussion between her and Williams on motherhood. The podcast is Meghan's first release as part of an exclusive deal with Spotify. (AP Photo)