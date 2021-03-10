Joint custody of son, no spousal support in Adele divorce

FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The singer will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won’t be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple separated in August of 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)