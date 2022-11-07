Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died

FILE - Mimi Parker, left, and her husband, Alan Sparhawk, right, jam with bassist Matt Livingston, after an interview with the musical group Low at Sparhawk and Parker's Duluth, Minn., home basement studio, Jan. 24, 2007. Parker, whose soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim, has died at age 55, nearly two years after revealing that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)