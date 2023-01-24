Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)