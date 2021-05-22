Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday's show. (AP Photo)