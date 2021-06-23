Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, Televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife Lori Beth Graham after a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. Missouri court records show that a settlement agreement was filed Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton File)