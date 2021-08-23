Rotten judgment: UK court rules against Sex Pistols singer

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, July 14, 2008, John Lydon, left, and Steve Jones of British punk band the Sex Pistols perform during the Exit music festival in Novi Sad, Serbia. A British judge has backed Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, ruling Monday Aug. 23, 2021, that songs by the punk band can be used in a forthcoming TV series despite the opposition of former frontman John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, FILE)