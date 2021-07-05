Italian TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies at 78

Italian singer Raffaella Carra' waves during the Italian State RAI TV program "The Voice of Italy", in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 28, 2014. Italian Rai state TV says Raffaella Carra', for decades one of Rai's most popular entertainers, has died. It quoted the star's family as saying she died on Monday after a long illness but in keeping with her wishes no details were being released. Carra', 78, with her energetic prancing on stage and forceful singing voice, was a beloved, longtime staple in the early heyday decades of the state broadcaster. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)