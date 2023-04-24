Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)