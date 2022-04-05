The Canadian Screen Awards' inaugural 'changemakers' on what it takes to spark change

Amanda Parris, poses for a photograph prior to a screening of her episodic series, Revenge of the Black Best Friend, at Paradise Theatre in Toronto, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Kayla Grey, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Parris say being named winners of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's inaugural Changemaker Award is "a daunting honour" but also "a hopeful sign" of change to come. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin