Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets

FILE - First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline's pony, Macaroni, center, while giving gives a tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, on April 12, 1962. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family. She's the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush’s controversially named cat India. With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among notable, no-pets exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. (AP Photo/Pool, File)