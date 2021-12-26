'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

FILE - Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and director Jean-Marc Vallée attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party at the Windsor Arms Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2014, in Toronto. Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died, his representative Bumble Ward said Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 58. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)