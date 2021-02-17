'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan among Canadians on Time 100 Next list

This handout photo provided by Netflix shows Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar in a scene from "Never Have I Ever." "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is among the Canadians on Time magazine's 100 Next list. Comedy star Mindy Kaling, who co-created Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," wrote the profile of the Tamil-Canadian teen in the newly released issue. Ramakrishnan is from Mississauga, Ont., and plays the leading role of a first-generation Indian-American dealing with the death of her father and the hormone-fuelled challenges of adolescenc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Netflix, Lara Solanki