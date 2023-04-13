Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities which serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook," and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, according to the White House. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)