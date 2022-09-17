Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

FILE A ray of sun shines on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, during it's lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936, life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP, File)