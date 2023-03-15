Wizardry, warfare, Wii on ballot for World Video Game HOF

This undated photo shows the 12 finalists being considered for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in May. They are: Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Barbie Fashion Designer, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Computer Space, FIFA International Soccer, GoldenEye 007, The Last of Us, NBA 2K, Quake, Wii Sports and Wizardry. (Photo Courtesy of The Strong Museum via AP)