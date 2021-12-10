Florida aquarium creates legacy for famed Winter the Dolphin

FILE-Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the Dolphin Aug. 31, 2011 in Clearwater, Fla. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Friday, Dec. 10, that Winter's legacy will include an ongoing memorial, a funding endowment, a special song and a plan to release the animal's cremated ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)