'Wonder Woman' star Gadot showcases women of wonder in doc

FILE - Gal Gadot attends the premiere of "I Am the Night" on Jan. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old Israeli actor's latest project has her working behind the scenes as an executive producer of “Impact,” a short-form documentary series that debuts April 19 on National Geographic channel. The six-part series follows women in Brazil, California, Michigan and Puerto Rico among other places, who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)